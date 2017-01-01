By using this site you agree to the use of cookies for analytics, personalised content and ads. Read more
The Skype you know and love has a fresh design and a ton of new features to stay connected with the people you care about the most.
Share photos, messages, emoticons and stickers in real-time. Whether you’re planning your next big adventure with the whole group or just catching up with your family, calling is now even better.
Choose the hue that fits you best to make your Skype experience your own. Bring your conversations to life by reacting to any message and expressing yourself with GIFs, stickers, and Mojis.
Buy tickets for a concert, find mind-blowingly delicious recipes or even plan your next trip around the world. You can also quickly find and drop useful information into the conversation.
Follow friends and family for snapshots of their week and react to them with just a tap. These memorable moments stay available for seven days.
We built the new Skype to live across your favorite devices. It is coming soon to Android, iOS, Windows and Mac.