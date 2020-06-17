Introducing Background Replace in Skype

Simple, easy to use, Background Replace, on Skype.

Skype knows that video is essential for keeping connected to your family and friends as well as your work. So, we wanted to elevate your experience by adding the ability to replace your background. This way you can keep doing what you love but with that extra bit of privacy you might need.

What is Background Replace?

During a video call, you may not want your family and friends or even your co-workers to see your home environment. We created Background Replace to give you that extra bit of privacy to hide those messy bedrooms, kids running around in the kitchen or the untidy bookcases in your room. You have the option to choose any of your own images to replace your background, like a fun vacation snap in sunny Greece or keep it professional and have a basic blur.

Want to see Background Replace in action?

Here is Valentina Karellas; Fashion Designer, Maker and regular yogi; her studio is usually a huge creative mess with all her samples and machines in the background. She may not always want others to see her messy studio and unreleased designs, so when zenning out in a live group yoga class or on a video chat, sometimes she chooses to use the Background Replace to cover up her future designs.



How does it work in the Skype app?

When the focus belongs on you and not your room, you can blur or customize your background during a video call in Skype. The option to choose a background effect is available in Skype on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

How do I blur or customize my background during a video call in Skype?

1. During a call, hover over the video button or click the More menu. 2. Click Choose background effect. 3. You can Blur the room you're in currently, choose an image you previously added, or Add a new image to customize your background effect.



How do I blur or customize my background for *all* video calls in Skype?

1. Click your profile picture. 2. Click Settings then click Audio & Video. 3. Under Choose background effect, you can Blur the room you're in currently, choose an image you previously added, or Add a new image to customize your background effect.





Pro Tip: For best results, use images in landscape orientation and the custom image needs to be saved locally on your desktop. Skype for Windows 10 (versions 14) supports blur background only.

Why don't I see the option to blur or customize my video background?

To blur your background in Skype, your computer processor needs to support Advanced Vector Extensions 2 (AVX2). For more information, check with your computer manufacturer.